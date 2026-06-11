Lithium batteries catch fire, burn building in north Georgia

EASTANOLLEE, Ga. — The Eastanollee Fire Department and Carnes Creek Fire Department in Stephens County responded to a commercial fire involving lithium batteries.

According to the Eastanollee Fire Department, the fire happened on Clary Connector on Thursday morning.

The fire was under control as of about 5 a.m., but fire crews remained on site to monitor conditions due to what the department called “the unique hazards associated with lithium battery fires.”

Images shared by the fire department show bright orange flames and smoke on scene as fire crews worked to put out the blaze and keep hot spots under control.

No injuries were reported at the building.

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