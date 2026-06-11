Former metro Atlanta police officer convicted of Tasing handcuffed man going to federal prison

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Hapeville police officer Shevoy Brown will spend several years in federal prison for using unreasonable force on a handcuffed detainee.

In 2024, Channel 2 Action News reported when Brown was charged with repeatedly Tasing a handcuffed man, then writing a false incident report in an attempt to cover it up.

During the incident, the Justice Department said the victim was in a cell, alone, and handcuffed to a bench.

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“Brown willfully violated our Constitution by abusing his power to violently and unnecessarily assault a man in his custody. He then made matters worse by writing a false report in a failed effort to obstruct any investigation of the matter,” U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said in a statement, adding that Brown’s misconduct was a violation of his oath as a member of law enforcement.

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Brown entered the man’s cell twice and Tased him at least six times, including in his private area, with no legal reason to do so, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Brown stopped Tasing the victim only after another officer intervened,” officials said.

The repeated use of a Taser on the detainee caused an injury that required medical attention and he had to be taken from police headquarters by ambulance, according to USDOJ.

While the detainee was taken away for medical treatment, Brown wrote a false report, saying he Tased the victim twice to gain compliance after the victim kicked the door and window to his cell.

“The victim had stopped hitting the window before Brown entered the cell and hand never kicked anything,” USDOJ said. “Moreover, Brown omitted that he had handcuffed the victim to a bench and then Tased the victim four additional times.”

Brown was convicted by a federal jury on Feb. 26. He’ll now spend three years and one month in federal prison, followed by supervised release.

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