Former police officer accused of Tasing handcuffed man charged with using unreasonable force

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Hapeville police officer has been charged with using unreasonable force after repeatedly using a Taser on a handcuffed detainee who had been arrested for trespassing.

On June 3, 2024, Robert Martin was arrested.

Once he was inside a cell, officer Shevoy Brown came in and used a Taser on him, shocking him all over his body.

“I just remember him shocking me all down in my privates, my legs. Bam. Bam. Just hitting me all like that,” Martin told Channel 2′s Tom Jones in an exclusive report.

The 64-year-old says he couldn’t understand why Brown kept shocking him over and over. He says it was painful and he started shaking and fell to the floor.

“I’m hollering, argh, argh, argh. You know trying to fight this. Trying to fight the shock,” Martin said.

Hapeville police later viewed Brown’s body camera footage and determined that Brown’s actions were outside the department’s standard operating procedure.

Brown was arrested and placed on administrative leave.

Martin said he did nothing to deserve it.

“That right there was too much brutality on an old man like me. That’s too much,” he said.

“People being held under arrest have the right to be treated humanely,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to protect the civil rights of the public and ensure those who abuse their power are held responsible.”

The arraignment only contains charges.

He will stand trial at a future date that has not yet been released.

