Sheriff gives new timeline as search crews scale back search for missing teacher on Lake Oconee

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Putnam County Investigators have suspended the search for Westminster Teacher Gary Jones, who disappeared while boating on Lake Oconee nearly a month ago, with his fiancé Joycelyn Wilson.

The suspension stems from a combination of cold water temperatures and tough conditions for divers and K-9s to do their jobs.

“At this point in time, it’s just not a wise use of our resources,” said Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

Sills told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that search teams have come from neighboring counties, and all over the country with their K-9s, professional divers, and of course the Department of Natural Resources has been using their sonar equipment daily for three weeks.

None of it has helped locate Jones.

“The general consensus now, is that Mr. Jones’s body is probably out there in the deepest part of the lake, and it’s at least 70 feet there,” Sills said.

The sheriff said it’s too dangerous to keep sending divers down into that dangerous part of the lake – when the water temperature is still close to freezing.

He now has a new timeline of when the boat incident may have happened – because Jones’ phone stopped all transmission at 5:01 p.m.

His fiancé’s phone that belonged to Wilson stopped at 4:59 p.m.

Witnesses said they saw the empty boat circling at 5:24 p.m.

Wilson’s body was recovered the morning after DNR found the empty boat. She was floating near the boat because she had air in her lungs.

Fernandes asked Sills what he can say to people who are wondering if Wilson died before she hit the water?

“I can’t answer that right now. I’ve consulted with the pathologist medical examiner at The GBI Crime lab on this, and at this point in time, she hasn’t reached her final opinion on that. I’m not gonna elaborate on that any further at this time,” Sills said.

Putnam deputies and DNR will continue to do daily shoreline searches while the intense water search is suspended.

