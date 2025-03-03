Fort Moore changed back to Fort Benning -- sort of

ATLANTA — The Trump administration is changing the name for Fort Moore back to Fort Benning -- but it appears they are renaming it after a different Benning.

In a statement from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, he said that he signed a memorandum ordering the renaming.

“The new name pays tribute to Corporal (CPL) Fred G. Benning, who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his extraordinary heroism in action during World War I with the U.S. Army in France in 1918,” Hegseth said in his statement.

The base was previously named after Brigadier General Henry Benning, who was a leader of Georgia’s secessionist movement and an advocate of preserving slavery.

The base was renamed in 2023 after the House passed a funding bill that created a commission to rename bases named after Confederate leaders.

TRENDING STORIES:

The new name, Fort Moore, was approved by the House and Senate.

The base was renamed for retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and his wife Julia Moore. Hal Moore is a decorated and highly regarded commander of the Vietnam War. His wife, Julia Moore, is a distinguished leader of Army family programs who changed how the military cares for the widows of fallen soldiers.

“There can be no better way to inspire the men and women who will train to defend our nation, and particularly to provide recognition to the widows of our Nation’s fallen, than to name our installation for a couple who exemplifies America’s highest standards of courage, character, and compassion — Hal and Julia Moore,” commanding general Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard said at the time.

In his statement Monday, Hegseth said the renaming of the base still honors the “storied history of service to the United States of America.”

“(It) honors the warfighter ethos, and recognizes the heroes who have trained at the installation for decades and will continue to train on its storied ranges,” Hegseth said.

©2025 Cox Media Group