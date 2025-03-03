Person found dead in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Monday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the area of Peachtree Battle Circle in northwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found a person dead. Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to assist.

At this time, authorities did not say if foul was suspected. No other details were released.

The person’s age and identity were not released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

