2 accused in Atlanta shooting that led to death of 6-month-old boy to face judge

ATLANTA — A trial could be just weeks away for a metro Atlanta mother whose 6-month-old baby was hit by a stray bullet.

Channel 2 Action News first spoke to the mother, Kerri Gray, the day after the shooting, in January 2022. It’s now been more than three years after her baby, Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray, died.

“That little boy will never leave my heart, literally and physically,” Gray said.

There isn’t a day she doesn’t think about her son Grayson and the moments that led up to his death.

“There is only one question that can be answered. It’s, ‘Did you pull the trigger on purpose?’ Because my car was a different color, a different shape, a different size. There was no mistaking me for the person they were after,” Kerri Gray explained.

It’s an answer Gray hopes she will learn when the two people, Dequasie Little and Sharice Ingram, charged in Grayson’s case face trial.

The pair was initially indicted, and there was a re-indictment filed, claiming they were part of a street gang.

Court records show many changes of attorneys, judges and more.

