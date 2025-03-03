3 killed by drunk driver in a Gwinnett neighborhood, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Grieving family members gathered at the site where three people died early Sunday morning in a crash that police say involved a drunk driver.

They placed three vases with flowers for the victims who never made it home after a family gathering.

Joselin Lopez, 18, died a day before her 19th birthday, according to family. Maricela Vieyra Gonzales, 52, leaves behind a son. Federico Ramirez Chun, 42, was driving the car hit by an SUV. Ramirez Chun’s wife survived but was rushed to a hospital with injuries.

“We just gotta learn how to forgive,” a family member said at the memorial site near Williams Road and Bishop Circle near Norcross.

The crash occurred just after midnight Sunday when Gwinnett police say Domingo Lopez Raymundo, 19, crashed into the car carrying four people. The collision happened as the victims were turning left from a stop sign.

“It’s obviously tragic when you have any death, especially three in one incident like this,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say both Lopez Raymundo and his passenger, Camilo Bernal Castaneda, 33, fled from the crash through a nearby neighborhood.

“They were quickly located, and they were both arrested,” Madiedo said.

Now, families are left figuring out how to transport the victims’ bodies to their home countries for proper funerals.

“Two of the bodies (Lopez and Ramirez Chun) are going to go to Guatemala, and one of the bodies (Gonzalez) are going to go to Mexico,” a family member explained.

The families are moving forward, hoping for justice but without anger.

“Hope the best for the person that did it,” said a relative at the memorial site.

Lopez Raymundo, the driver, faces DUI, hit and run, driving without a license, and more pending charges, according to police. Bernal Castaneda, the passenger, was arrested and charged with obstruction.

