‘I started hollering:’ Man speaks out after Hapeville officer repeatedly Tased him while in custody

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — A man is sharing his story about what happened when an officer stormed into his jail cell, put a Taser to his groin, and pulled the trigger over and over.

That officer was arrested and placed on leave.

Robert Martin says he can’t sleep at night, and can’t get what happened inside the Hapeville Police Department out of his mind.

“I just remember him shocking me all down in my privates, my legs. Bam. Bam. Just hitting me all like that,” Martin told Channel 2′s Tom Jones in an exclusive report.

The 64-year-old says he couldn’t understand why Hapeville officer Shevoy Brown kept shocking him over and over. He says it was painful and he started shaking and fell to the floor.

“I’m hollering, argh, argh, argh. You know trying to fight this. Trying to fight the shock.”

It all began June 3rd at an apartment complex on Sims Street. Martin says a woman he was staying with wouldn’t let him in her unit. He says police were called.

Officer Brown arrested him when he kept trying to get all of his clothes, Martin says.

Martin says Brown placed him in a cell.

“I kept hitting the window. Get my clothes. Get my clothes, sir.”

He says that’s when Officer Brown came in and Tased him all over his body.

“They had me shaking. They had me like I was in a shock. I started hollering. Argh. argh. argh.”

Hapeville police say officers later took a look at the body cam footage and said Brown deployed repeated Taser stuns in an unauthorized manner outside the department’s standard operating procedure.

Brown was arrested.

Martin is relieved officers reviewed the footage.

“I’m glad by the grace of God that they saw that.”

Martin says he is still experiencing pain and keeps reliving what happened. He says he did nothing to deserve it.

“That right there was too much brutality on an old man like me. That’s too much.”

Brown was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

He faces a violation of oath and two counts of battery. Jones tried to get his side of the story but someone hung up the phone when he introduced himself.

