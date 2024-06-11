Hapeville officer arrested for tasing inmate was on probation for alleged attack on teen

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Days ago, Channel 2 Action News learned that the Hapeville officer accused of repeatedly tasing an inmate for no authorized reason was on probation with the state agency that certifies peace officers.

The Georgia Peace Officer’s Standards and Training Council, or P.O.S.T., placed Shevoy Brown on 2 years’ probation after an alleged attack on a teenager when he worked for Clayton County Police.

He was a courtesy officer at an apartment complex when the incident happened.

Brown denies the allegation and post records a grand jury declined to indict him on the charges. Brown resigned while an internal affairs investigation was underway.

He later began working for the Hapeville police.

An incident there led the department to relieve him of duty pending an investigation.

Brown is accused of repeatedly tasing Robert Martin Jr. after arresting him.

Marvin Long is a friend of Martin’s.

He has heard about the allegations and was bothered by what he heard.

“How can you be there to protect folks and do him like that,” he told Jones.

It all started on June 3 when Officer Brown was called to a unit at apartments on Sims Street. Iesha George lives in the unit and says Martin used to live there, too.

“All I know is he got escorted from these apartments because they didn’t want him on the property,” George said.

Once at police headquarters, officers say body cam video shows Brown deploying several taser stuns on Martin for no authorized reason. Investigators say Brown tased Martin, left his cell, then came back and repeatedly tased him all over his body, causing him to fall to the floor.

Medical staff evaluated Martin.

Brown was arrested and charged with Violation of Oath and two counts of Battery, and was given a $15,000 bond.

Long says Brown deserves to be behind bars.

“Sure. To arrest the officer for doing that kind of stuff?” asked Long.

George wondered what the officer was thinking.

“It sounds crazy,” he said.

George says police have to do a better job of monitoring their officers.

“Any officer or any guard shouldn’t just be able to just go into a cell if they choose and please and do whatever they want to do,” George said.

Hapeville police called in the GBI to investigate this case. But Hapeville says the use of force was clearly outside the department’s guidelines.

Jones called Brown to get his side of the story but someone hung up the phone when he introduced myself.

P.O.S.T. placed Brown on probation after he had been hired by Hapeville.

