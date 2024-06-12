Gwinnett County

Daughter of Gwinnett bus driver says he focused on saving lives during murder, hijacking

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Bus Chase A Gwinnett County Ga. commuter bus sits in the road where it was stopped in Smoke Rise, Ga., on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Atlanta police say the transit bus fled from officers responding to a dispute on board, leading them on a wild and lenthty chase into a neighboring county before it was stopped. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) (Ben Gray/AP)

ATLANTA — A bus driver who faced a harrowing ordeal after police say a man shot a passenger to death and hijacked his bus made it his priority to ensure the safety of his passengers, his daughter said.

Ernst Antoine, 62, witnessed a murder on his bus and had a gun held to his head, but he remained calm and focused on saving lives.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson talked to Keren Antoin, his daughter, about what her father went through on the bus.

Joseph Grier is accused of getting into a fight with another passenger on the bus, Ernest Byrd, taking Byrd’s gun and shooting him with it. He then led officers on a miles-long chase up I-85 through three counties.

Suspect in Gwinnett Co. bus hijacking faces more than 2 dozen charges, including murder

