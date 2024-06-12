‘That’s not his character:’ Family of bus hijacking suspect react to his arrest

ATLANTA — Family members of the suspect in a deadly bus hijacking and police chase say they were surprised to learn about the charges against him.

Joseph Grier, 39, faces more than 30 charges in connection to the incident.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco sat down with the longtime partner of Grier's father.

“I was shocked. I mean, I was really shocked because that’s not his character,” said Vivian Powell.

She says Grier’s father was just as surprised.

“He was shocked too. To see your child on the news like that, oh, my God,” Powell said.

Grier was set to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning but waived his right to appear.

He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Suspect in Gwinnett Co. bus hijacking faces more than 2 dozen charges, including murder

