Man wanted for two Miami murders caught in Forsyth County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man connected to two homicides in Florida was found hiding in Georgia.

The Miami Police Department contacted Monroe County deputies regarding a homicide suspect hiding in the area.

The suspect, Wayne Sanders was wanted for two counts of homicide and one count of armed robbery. Officials believed Sanders to be armed.

Authorities found Sanders in a subdivision in Forsyth County and was later arrested.

Sanders is behind bars at the Monroe County Jail without bond. He’s awaiting extradition back to Florida.

