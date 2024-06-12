Man wanted for two Miami murders caught in Forsyth County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man connected to two homicides in Florida was found hiding in Georgia.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Miami Police Department contacted Monroe County deputies regarding a homicide suspect hiding in the area.
The suspect, Wayne Sanders was wanted for two counts of homicide and one count of armed robbery. Officials believed Sanders to be armed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fulton DA says her office cannot prosecute gunman charged with hijacking bus, killing man on board
- Suspected burglars used attic in breezeway to steal items from Gwinnett apartment
- 2 teens arrested after police say they sprayed-painted racist, hate-filled language in Buford
Authorities found Sanders in a subdivision in Forsyth County and was later arrested.
Sanders is behind bars at the Monroe County Jail without bond. He’s awaiting extradition back to Florida.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group