Suspected burglars used attic in breezeway to steal items from Gwinnett apartment

BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say a burglary crew cut holes into apartment ceilings to steal cash and valuables from victims for weeks.

Through an attic, Gwinnett County police say a trio of thieves crawled into victims’ apartments by cutting a hole in their ceilings.

Police say the now boarded-up hole in the breezeway allowed suspects to sneak and steal.

“Apparently, it grants you access to the apartments in that level,” Gwinnett Cpl. Juan Madiedo told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Doorbell video from one of the burglaries shows a suspect walking in the breezeway – with another suspect looking around while inside a victim’s home.

The most recent burglary happened at the Elliot Apartments off Graves Road near Norcross last Monday at around 2:30 p.m.

Police arrested two suspects last week, Juan Carlos-Carranza-Matamoros and Martin Lorenzo Lopez Altamirano. One suspect, Eduardo Jose Aviles remains on the run.

“The suspects had some knowledge of the building,” Madiedo said.

Police say that wasn’t the only building targeted. Just a couple miles away at the Forest Vale Apartments, Gwinnett police say the same crew merely moved a panel to get into an attic and break into another apartment.

Now, police say there could be more victims.

“They are working other leads with other burglaries with the same M.O.,” Madiedo said.

Police have linked at least four recent burglaries to the same crew all within a couple of miles of each other since last month.

Investigators are now urging people to do what they can to make sure these unusual burglaries don’t become more common.

“Make sure those attics are actually secured,” Madiedo said.

