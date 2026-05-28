Father of 2 young children drowns trying to get across rising waters in creek

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a husband and father who drowned after trying to get across Noonday Creek.

Ottoneil Lopez Cruz, the father of a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old, tried to swim across the Cobb County creek but never resurfaced after going under Sunday.

Family said they watched from the bridge as dive teams searched, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Police said the recent storms caused the creek’s water levels to “rise significantly” and the current to speed up.

Search and rescue recovered his body on Tuesday morning.

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