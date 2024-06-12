Former Cherokee County deputy arrested as part of federal investigation into child exploitation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities have arrested a former Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy following a child exploitation investigation.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Bunte was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Gordon County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to jail records, Bunte has been charged with five counts of computer/ electronic pornography and child exploitation.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Bunte was employed at the adult detention center there for 5 years.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘That’s not his character:’ Family of bus hijacking suspect react to his arrest
- Bus hijacking suspect was at scene of downtown Atlanta mass shooting moments before
- Downtown Atlanta building cleared after bomb threat
We are working to learn more about his arrest.
Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group