Downtown Atlanta building cleared after bomb threat

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Passport Agency downtown has been cleared after a bomb threat was called in Wednesday morning.

The situation unfolded the day after a man opened fire in the food court of Peachtree Center, which is across the street, injuring three people before an Atlanta police officer shot him.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is at the scene, where the Federal Protective Services police, Atlanta police and K9 bomb-sniffing dogs from multiple jurisdictions swept the building.

No threats were detected and people have since been allowed to re-enter the building.

Atlanta police said there is no connection between the threat and Tuesday’s shooting.

