2 teens arrested after police say they sprayed-painted racist, hate-filled language in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. — Two teenagers have been arrested for spray-painting racist language on several pieces of property in downtown Buford.

Surveillance cameras captured the pair walking on East Main Street and South Harris St. Around 12:00 a.m. on June 4. The suspects spraypainted the doors of the dumpster, which were visible from the road and a nearby business and street signs.

The Gwinnett County police, with the help of the Buford City School Police and the Buford City Marshalls, have identified the two juveniles involved and charged them with criminal damage in the second degree and criminal trespass.

The suspects have not been identified due to their age.

