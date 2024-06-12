2 charged with manslaughter after man dies from fentanyl overdose in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested in connection to a fentanyl death in Carroll County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On May 28, Carroll County deputies were called to the Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica regarding an overdose. An unidentified man was later pronounced dead due to a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Investigators began reviewing digital records, video surveillance, and conducting interviews regarding the case.

Authorities tracked down and arrested Brittany Ridley, 34, and Stacy Dobbs, 51, both of Carrollton, for their involvement in the sale and distribution of fentanyl given to the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ridley was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and aggravated involuntary manslaughter. Dobbs was charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

“Their decision to distribute this dangerous poison in our community resulted in another life gone too soon. They will now face the consequences of the new Georgia statute...which was signed into law on April 30th, 2024, by Governor Brian Kemp,” the sheriff’s office said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Community leaders continue looking as search for missing 12-year-old reaches second week Maria Gomez-Perez vanished from her Hall County home on May 29 and hasn’t been seen since.





©2024 Cox Media Group