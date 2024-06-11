Nurse shot, killed just days after she started her career at Grady hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman killed after attending a gathering that followed a funeral says she was a nurse at Grady Hospital.

And that’s where doctors tried to save her life after she was shot.

29-year-old Sametria Edwards-McCord died at the hospital.

Sametria’s sister says she could have been hit too.

“I was just with her. I was just talking to her. Just standing there with her,” Travonya Edwards told Channel 2′s Tom Jones. “I could have been with her.”

Travonya Edwards had just left her sister’s side as they both attended a repast service for a relative on Chestnut Hill Circle in DeKalb County in May.

That’s when gunfire broke out and Sametria was hit.

Travonya ran to her big sister’s aid.

“It was scary. Because it was just scary seeing her like that,” she said.

Sametria was rushed to Grady Hospital, the same hospital where she started working as a nurse four days earlier.

Latanya Walker rushed to the hospital and saw her daughter arrive. “I’m seeing her. I’m seeing that she’s not alert,” she said.

Sametria died later at Grady.

Witnesses say the shots were fired from several houses away.

Sametria’s family says the bullet wasn’t intended for her.

Jones asked who would fire at or near a grieving gathering.

“Animals. Monsters. That’s what I say,” Sametria’s mother insisted.

Sametria’s family says the shooter or shooters are still free.

They’re asking the public to help find them.

They say their lives will never be the same.

“(It’s) just a traumatic experience. I mean it has torn us apart,” Walker said.

DeKalb County police say they have no updates to share on this case.

Sametria’s family is once again asking for anyone who has any information to contact police.

