GA teen accused of trying to stab sister in the head with knife

ROME, Ga. — A north Georgia teen facing a felony charge after police say she tried to stab her 15-year-old sister in the head with a steak knife.

Police said Shala Vinson, 17, of Rome, tried to stab her sister on Sunday, June 9 during the afternoon.

The attempted stabbing was witnessed by the girls’ 13-year-old brother at their home.

Police did not elaborate on what led up to the attempted stabbing.

Vinson is being charged with aggravated assault under Georgia’s Family Violence Act, which is a felony.

She also faces a third-degree cruelty to children charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Though she is 17, Vinson is being charged as an adult.

