Jimmy Carter no longer awake every day, ‘experiencing the world as best he can’

PLAINS, Ga. — Jimmy Carter’s grandson gave an update on the former president’s health this week, saying he is “experiencing the world as best he can.”

Jason Carter spoke to Southern Living magazine about caring for his grandfather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jimmy Carter, 99, entered hospice care more than 16 months ago in Feb. 2023. Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 77 years and former first lady, died months later in November after a battle with dementia.

Jason told Southern Living that his family can’t fully understand what life without Rosalynn is like for Jimmy, but said his grandfather is “experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process.”

The couple’s oldest grandson made a drive down to Plains a few weeks ago to check up on Jimmy and watch their favorite team, the Atlanta Braves.

“I told him, I said: ‘Pawpaw, you know, when people ask me how you’re doing I say, ‘honestly I don’t know,’” Jason told Southern Living. “And he kind of smiled and he said ‘I don’t know, myself.’”

RELATED STORIES:

In the interview, Jason said there hasn’t been much change in his grandfather’s condition, but added that he is no longer awake every day.

As the family cares for him in Plains, Jason said the town has shown the greatest amount of support.

“There is no other place in the world that he would be at peace other than Plains,” he told Southern Living.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anchors, doves and peanuts: See the White House ornament honoring former President Jimmy Carter

©2024 Cox Media Group