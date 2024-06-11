Convicted felon shot by Atlanta police after opening fire inside Peachtree Center, injuring 3

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said a man shot three people in the food court of Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta Tuesday afternoon before he was shot by an APD officer.

Police said a 34-year-old convicted felon got into an argument inside the food court just after 2 p.m.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, shot the person he was arguing with and continued shooting.

Police said an Atlanta Police officer “acted decisively” and shot the suspect before he could hurt anyone else.

Police identified the victims as a 47-year-old from Grayson, a 69-year-old from East Point and a woman from Atlanta.

Police said the suspect has served prison times and has 11 previous arrest cycles.

Numerous police officers and firefighters descended on the building Tuesday afternoon. The building was placed on lockdown. It has since been cleared and foot traffic has resumed in the area.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington has learned from hospital workers at Grady that at least some of the victims were shot multiple times.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna talked to a witness, Kemba Walker Jr., who said he and his girlfriend had just come from the passport office when the shooting started.

“I hear one shot and then I’m thinking somebody dropped something, and then I hear another shot and another shot and another shot,” Walker said. “And then I see people scattering, running around.”

Walker said he shouted for his girlfriend, who was in the bathroom at the time, and pulled her into a back room.

“And there’s somebody laying on the ground. They were shooting back and forth, the officers and the person,” Walker said.

Walker said the incident went on for 25 to 30 minutes. He said he heard about 25 gunshots.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.

MARTA police said the station at Peachtree Center is not affected but their Special Operations Response Team and Tactical Field Officers are assisting Atlanta police and patrolling the station.

