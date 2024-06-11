Driver given citation after being caught going 115 MPH on GA 400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One metro Atlanta police department is asking drivers for one thing: to stop speeding through Sandy Springs.
Around 10:49 p.m. on Monday, Sandy Springs officers were monitoring traffic on GA 400 southbound when they spotted a vehicle traveling 115 mph in a 65 mph.
Sandy Springs police said officers gave the driver a citation for super speeder.
The driver’s age and identity were not released.
Last week, SSPD caught another driver traveling on Georgia 400 at 143 mph in a 2023 Cadillac CT5-V. The driver was traveling in a 65 mph zone.
Georgia Department of Driver Services says that super speeders are drivers ticketed for traveling 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road or 85 mph or faster on other roads or highways.
