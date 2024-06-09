‘Traveling 143 MPH in a what?’ Police clocks driver going nearly 80 MPH over speed limit on GA 400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A driver caught traveling on Georgia 400 at 143 mph was arrested last week.

On June 4, around 10:12 p.m. officers were monitoring traffic on GA 400.

According to Sandy Springs officials, officers spotted a 2023 Cadillac CT5-V traveling 143 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was charged with super speeder and reckless driving.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services states that ‘super speeders’ are drivers ticketed for traveling 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road or 85 mph or faster on other roads or highways.

“We want to remind everyone (that) speeding and reckless driving will not be tolerated in Sandy Springs,” the department said.

