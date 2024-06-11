1 dead after shooting on hijacked Gwinnett County bus, wild police chase up I-85

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A person has died from a gunshot wound after a Gwinnett County bus was hijacked in downtown Atlanta before leading police on a wild chase up I-85 into DeKalb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident started at 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.. Atlanta Police said they responded to reports of a shooting on the bus and when they approached, the bus took off. Numerous Atlanta police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers engaged the bus in a chase past Spaghetti Junction. There were several passengers onboard at the time.

Triple Team Traffic saw the bus ram numerous cars as it wove through traffic.

At one point, all lanes were shut down as officers employed several different tactics to try to stop the bus.

TRENDING STORIES:

The bus eventually turned off at Jimmy Carter Boulevard after officers threw spike strips, appearing to disable the tires.

Numerous officers surrounded the bus after it turned onto Hugh Howell Road. A SWAT vehicle appeared to be directly in front of it. Georgia State Patrol, DeKalb County Police, the DeKalb County Marshall’s Office and Atlanta police all responded to the incident.

DeKalb County Police said once the bus stopped, passengers started getting off. Atlanta police said there was 17 people on board the bus, including the bus driver.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was taken into custody. Officers found an adult victim with a gunshot wound on the bus.

Police have not identified the person found shot on the bus.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer spoke to Dennis Durham, who said he was coming out of Gusto on Hugh Howell in Tucker when a car in front of him went in reverse and slammed into him.

“Here comes the bus right in front of us and just knocked through a lot of these cars and made them hit each other,” Durham said. “I saw so many police cars in so many different areas my head was swimming.”

Channel 2 Action News spoke to another man who said his wife was a passenger on the bus and she said the suspect appeared to be suffering from mental illness.

Numerous vehicles along the bus’s path had to be towed after getting slammed into.

All lanes on I-85 have since reopened.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Witness describes hearing 25-30 shots inside Peachtree Center cafeteria during ‘shootout’

©2024 Cox Media Group