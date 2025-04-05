WATCH: Gwinnett police chopper tracks down suspect during wild chase, arrest

A violent robbery suspect is behind bars after a police chase through Buford ended with a dramatic takedown, captured from both the air and the ground.

Police say the pursuit began in late February when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver sped off, and the department’s aviation unit began tracking the car from above, relaying his location to officers on the ground.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Treveon Hogges, eventually crashed and bailed out near a Goodwill store on Buford Highway. Officers in the helicopter directed ground units to his exact location, describing his clothing and movements in real time.

Hogges tried to run but was caught just outside the store, where officers deployed a Taser. Body camera video captured the moment of the arrest.

Hogges, of Buford, now faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, fleeing, obstruction and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators later linked him to two armed robberies from earlier this year. On Jan. 14, police say he fired through the glass door of a check-cashing business in Duluth during a robbery attempt.

A similar crime occurred two days later in Smyrna, and detectives believe Hogges is responsible for both. He’s even accused of being involved in a shootout with Smyrna Police.

“It’s highly important when someone is out here discharging firearms and shooting at police, we’ve got to make sure that he’s apprehended safely,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett County Police.

Madiedo said the arrest was the result of coordinated efforts between officers in the air and on the ground.

“It’s great teamwork from all around,” he said. “It’s good police work. He was able to be apprehended and taken off the streets.”

