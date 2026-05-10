Police say they found meth and mushrooms during N. Georgia traffic stop

TOCCOA, Ga. — A driver was pulled over on suspicious of driving under the influence and was arrested after police said they found illicit substances in the vehicle.

Toccoa Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on May 6 at about 12:15 a.m., leading to the arrest of a female driver at Whitman and Broad streets.

The driver faces charges of driving under the influence refusal, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers say they stopped the vehicle after seeing a traffic violation. During the investigation, they decided the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence.

A lawful search of the vehicle yielded approximately 6.82 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 7.87 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

“This arrest is another example of our officers remaining vigilant and proactive in keeping dangerous drugs and impaired drivers off our streets,” said Bruce Carlisle, a Toccoa Police Department official. “Traffic enforcement plays a critical role in public safety and incidents like this show how important that work is.”

The female driver was taken into custody without incident. The recovered substances are currently identified as suspected methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms, pending laboratory verification.

The identity of the female driver has not been disclosed.

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