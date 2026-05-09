Bobby Cox tributes: Former Braves players say he was a ‘second father’ to them

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Braves players are sharing their favorite stories and memories of Bobby Cox.

Cox died on Saturday at the age of 84 at his home in metro Atlanta.

Tributes have been posted all across social media from fans, MLB legends and former Atlanta Braves players and coaches who Cox worked alongside for years.

Here are the statements posted so far. This will be updated with more tributes as they come in.

Andruw Jones, Braves legendary centerfielder and future Baseball Hall of Fame inductee

“RIP my second Father 🙏🏾"

RIP my second Father 🙏🏾 https://t.co/nPl75TlIPL — Andruw Jones (@andruwjones25) May 9, 2026

Eddie Perez, 1995 World Series champion and current Braves coach

“I am saddened to hear the passing of Bobby Cox. Bobby was very influential in my career both as a player and as a coach but perhaps the most important influence he had on me was as being like a 2nd father to me. Coming to this country at a young age and feeling lost at times became easier when you had people like Bobby in your corner to be your support and always push you to be better. Bobby, you will be missed but I will never forget the impact you had on me, my career, my family, and this organization. ❤️"

Brad Clontz, 1995 World Series champion

“Sad day, this man meant the world to us. The greatest manager we could ever have asked to play for. RIP Bobby , thanks for all you did for my career. Trusted me in any pressure situation especially with bases loaded. Will cherish those memories forever.”

Sad day, this man meant the world to us. The greatest manager we could ever have asked to play for. RIP Bobby , thanks for all you did for my career. Trusted me in any pressure situation especially with bases loaded. Will cherish those memories forever. https://t.co/bCg5hHDVeY — Brad Clontz (@braves52) May 9, 2026

CJ Nitkowski, former Braves pitcher and current analyst

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