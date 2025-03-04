Family of woman shot, killed by police say she was having mental health crisis

HIRAM, Ga. — The family of a woman accused of stabbing a man to death believes she was suffering from a mental health crisis when police shot and killed her outside of her Hiram apartment.

Daniele McDowell, 39, was pronounced dead on Sunday after she was shot at The Columns on Bill Carruth Parkway. It was just before 1:15 p.m. when police responded to reports of a domestic dispute.

A video recorded by a neighbor showed McDowell with a knife, sitting by a naked man with multiple stab wounds. Police haven’t identified the deceased man.

The GBI is investigating, but investigators at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that the police tried to use their tasers on McDowell, but when they didn’t work, they were forced to shoot her.

On Monday, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden stopped by the apartment complex, where he spoke with McDowell’s cousin about the incident.

“She’s suffering from mental,” Temicka Goodman said as she fought back tears. “This is the second year of it being as bad as it is.”

Goodman said her cousin was a US Army veteran who moved to Hiram with her 17-year-old son to get a fresh start.

“She is a sweet person, she is a loved person and she’s a mother,” she added. “She did not have to go out this way.”

Goodman said she was shocked to learn that her cousin had been accused of murder. She also added that her thoughts and prayers are with the deceased man.

“We don’t know who this man is,” she said. “Apparently, they say he lives across the street .”

Goodman said her cousin had just been released from the Cobb County Jail, where she was booked in on a felony criminal damage charge in January.

“She had just gotten out on Friday,” she said. “She was scheduled to see her doctor this afternoon.”

Family members said that McDowell was no stranger to law enforcement in Hiram.

“They’ve (Hiram PD) been out here twice before,” she said. “Last year, I actually was here when the police were here, and they made it known that they know who Danielle is.”

Family members didn’t provide details about the encounter and Hiram PD referred all inquiries to the GBI.

“Why did you have to shoot her instead of de-escalating the situation?” she asked. “If you knew who she was, you should’ve been trained on how to deal with it.”

As of Monday, the GBI had not released any new information regarding the deadly shooting. The motive behind the deadly shooting remains under investigation.

