Argument between coworkers leads to stabbing at metro Atlanta dealership

CONYERS, Ga. — What started as a workplace dispute quickly turned violent at a metro Atlanta car dealership on Friday afternoon.

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Conyers police say around 3:41 pm. a 911 caller at Conyers Nissan on Iris Drive reported that someone had been stabbed and the suspect was leaving the dealership.

When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he remains stable.

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Using witness descriptions and Flock Safety licence plate readers technology, officers identified the suspect’s vehicle and later found it at an apartment complex within the city.

The suspect was arrested.

Investigators say both the victim and the suspect are employees at the dealership. Authorities believe the two got into a verbal argument before the stabbing.

Their ages and identities were not released. The investigation remains ongoing.

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