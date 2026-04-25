5-year-old says her teacher hit her, now she’s out of the classroom

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County teacher is on leave and there is investigation into whether she hit a 5-year-old.

The child’s parents told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that they are shocked about what happened behind the doors of College Park Elementary School on Monday.

School district officials confirmed to Rogers that they are aware of the allegations and are investigating them.

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“They called saying an incident happened between a student and a teacher, but she didn’t go into detail,” Shakoya Jackson, the child’s mother, said tearfully. “I wasn’t there to protect her.”

Rogers asked little Dalonni to explain in her own words what happened.

“She got the fist thing and hit me like this,” she explained. “It’s like a pointer, but it’s not, it’s a fist.”

Her parents say it’s what happened after that continued breaking their hearts.

“They said she ran down the hall crying,” her father, Rashad Flowers, said.

They say they found out this was ongoing.

“She said this is not the first time, she always hits her,” Jackson said.

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Fulton County Schools shared a statement that read in part,

“The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome. Fulton County Schools approaches matters involving student well-being with urgency and care.”

The parents say they are glad there is an investigation, but more should have been done.

"It makes me feel OK that they’re doing their own investigation, but I feel like things could have been done a lot better," Jackson said.

They say they wish the school had communicated with them more, and they want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“She’s supposed to be safe,” Flowers said.

District officials say they are limited in what they can share because it is an active personnel matter.

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