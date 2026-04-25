Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on busy Atlanta highway

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Buford Highway.

Officers say they were called to a hit-and-run on the Buford Highway Connector near Sidney Marcus Blvd.

Channel 2 Action News is heading to the area. All the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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Georgia Department of Transportation crews in the area show a large amount of flashing lights from first responders.

Police confirmed that the pedestrian died in the accident.

That person has not been identified.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the crash.

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