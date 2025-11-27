Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray to appear in court in December

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A new hearing date was scheduled for Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray.

The teen shooting suspect is expected back in court on the afternoon of Dec. 9 for a status hearing.

As Channel 2 Action News previously reported, Colt Gray is accused of shooting multiple victims, killing four and injuring several more, at Apalachee High School in September of last year.

He was 14 at the time.

In the more than a year since the shooting occurred, Colt Gray and his father Colin Gray, who was also arrested in relation to the shooting, have gone through multiple hearings related to trial, charges and venue.

Colin Gray was charged due to his involvement in procuring a firearm for his son. That weapon was allegedly the one used by Colt Gray to kill Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall on Sept. 10, 2024.

Colin Gray’s trial was moved to Hall County to avoid potential biases among members of the jury.

Colt Gray’s trial is expected to begin on Feb. 9, 2026 in Barrow County.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously that Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children. Officials charged Colin Gray with 29 crimes, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter. Both have pleaded not guilty.

