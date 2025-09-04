Apalachee school shooting: New trial date set for suspect’s father

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Barrow County judge has set a new trial date for the father of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect.

Colin Gray’s trial had been scheduled for Sept. 2025, but had to be moved due to attorneys scheduling conflicts. The trial will now begin on Feb. 9, 2026.

On Sept. 4, 2024, investigators said Gray’s son, 14-year-old Colt Gray, shot and killed two students and two teachers and injured several others at Apalachee High School. Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall lost their lives in the shooting. Several others were shot or injured.

Colin Gray is accused of buying the gun used in the shooting and giving it to his son as a Christmas present.

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children. Officials charged Colin Gray with 29 crimes, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter. Both have pleaded not guilty.

RELATED STORIES

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group