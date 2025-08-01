Apalachee students return to new safety measures after mass shooting last year

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was the first day of school for Apalachee High School and the rest of Barrow County, with increased security put in place after last year’s tragic school shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It appeared to be a normal first day for students and their families, an expected but welcome relief for them.

The Barrow County School District has implemented metal detectors, school resource officers and a new panic alert system to enhance security and reassure students and parents.

“My daughter’s feeling very positive, I think,” said parent Dina Valladeres. “I think she’s in a place where she wants to move on mentally.”

Valladeres’ has four kids in the school system, and her daughter lived through the horrors at the high school Sept. 4. She said her daughter was comforted by the new measures in place.

The shooting suspect’s father appeared in court as students returned to school, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Not everyone felt the same way. Steve Gray, whose daughter is not returning to Apalachee for her senior year, expressed dissatisfaction.

“How do I look at my daughter and say, ‘You need to get over it. It’s time to move on,’” he said.

He said the improvements were the bare minimum that could have been done.

“When it comes to my kids, I don’t care about what the budget is, I don’t care how hard it is, how much work it is, or anything else.”

Students returned home safely from the first day, an expected but welcome relief for families.

“Thank God that they’re home safe,” Valladeres said. “And I want to hear all about their day, the good and the bad.”

The first day of school at Apalachee High School concluded without incident, offering a hopeful start as the community works to heal and move forward.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group