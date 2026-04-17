Gun left behind at site of chase, crash that killed woman, injured teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A gun was left behind at the site of a deadly crash where suspects in a stolen car hit and killed a woman. A teen was also injured.

A Channel 2 Action News This Morning reporter following up on the story found the gun Friday morning and called police to return to the scene to collect it.

What we know about the investigation and the victims, LIVE on Channel Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

A woman died and a teen is in critical condition after police say they were hit by suspects in a stolen vehicle who led officers on a chase.

The chase and crash happened after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

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DeKalb County Police Department said officers were patrolling in the area of Covington Highway and Panola Road looking for a stolen vehicle. That intersection is near Miller Grove Middle School.

Police said officers found the vehicle and tried to pull it over. Instead, the suspects sped away.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a woman and teen who were crossing the street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the teen is in critical condition.

The driver went to the hospital with serious injuries, and the passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash, DeKalb PD said.

NewsChopper 2 was flying over the scene, where a heavy police presence was seen and the roadblock is still in effect.

There were ambulances present as well at the scene.

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