Nearly 70% of Georgia now in extreme drought conditions

Nearly 70% of Georgia is in an extreme drought, according to the new drought report released Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says it’s the worst drought we’ve seen since 2011.

There isn’t much rain in the forecast over the next several days. There is a chance for isolated showers Sunday morning as a weakening cold front moves through.

So what does Georgia need to start recovering from the drought?

“What we really need is about 1.5 times our normal rainfall for the next few months. That would equate to about 15-25 inches of rain,” Kramlich explained on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

As for the heat, near-record highs are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

This weekend could be the first time Atlanta hits 90 degrees the year. If it does, it will be the earliest 90s on record in Atlanta.

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