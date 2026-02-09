Jury selection begins Monday in trial for accused Apalachee shooter’s father

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The trial for the father of a teenager accused of opening fire inside his school in 2024, killing four and injuring more, is set to begin on Monday.

Colin Gray faces nearly 30 charges, including second-degree murder.

The jury selection phase begins in a Hall County courtroom on Monday morning.

Prosecutors say Colin Gray gave his son, Colt Gray, the gun used in a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in September 2024.

A Jackson County deputy testified that the year before the shooting, he spoke with Colin Gray about an FBI tip that Colt Gray had threatened to shoot up a school.

Prosecutors argue it was after that discussion that Colin Gray purchased the gun and gifted it to his teenage son.

Two teachers, Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie, and two students, Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, lost their lives in the shooting.

While the shooting happened in Barrow County, a judge ruled that the jurors will be pulled from nearby Hall County to help sit an impartial jury.

A trial date has not been set for Colt Gray.

