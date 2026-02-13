Man killed in hit and run, driver sped away from traffic stop, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed Thursday during a police chase in DeKalb County, and authorities are still searching for the driver involved, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Willie Loman told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen it was the longest night of his life.

“They had him covered. But they wouldn’t allow us to go over and see him. My brother laid on the ground until 2:30 in the morning,” Loman said.

GSP says troopers were contacted by the DeKalb County Police Department on Feb. 12 about a deadly crash involving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and a person.

Out in the middle of Candler Road, the yellow spray paint marks the spot where Willie Loman’s brother, 59-year old Terry Loman, was killed late Thursday night.

Phyllis Pickett said she was within earshot.

“I heard the cop racing down the street real fast,” she said.

DeKalb Police say an officer had just pulled over a black Mercedes sedan, Texas tag BLK63, for too much tint on the windows and over the plate.

Investigators say the driver initially stopped but suddenly hit the gas and took off, with police on his tail. That’s when the suspect’s car ran over a man who was crossing the street.

Only later did Phyllis Pickett learn the victim was her friend, Terry Loman.

“He’ll be missed by many. Yes, he will,” Pickett said.

Willie Loman says his brother was walking home after a long day’s work and even had a reflective vest on.

Willie Loman says as he stood out there in the street Thursday night, he prayed to God it was not his little brother. That’s when investigators came over with a photograph.

“I couldn’t allow my mother to see the picture. So I was able to identify him. In the picture they showed me, his eyes were open. I lost it. It was like he was crying out for me,” Willie Loman said.

As for the merits of this particular police pursuit, DeKalb PD says it is under review.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group