7-month-old killed, several injured in I-20 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-month-old child has died following a crash on Interstate 20 early Friday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GSP says the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Greene County.

Authorities said a Chevy Suburban was traveling east on I-20 in the right lane when the driver lost control and veered off the roadway. The SUV hit a tree head-on and overturned.

TRENDING STORIES:

There were six people inside the vehicle, and officials say none of them were wearing seat belts.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was a passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Augusta. The driver, only identified as a woman, and three other children were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the names of those involved.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group