7-month-old killed, several injured in I-20 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-month-old child has died following a crash on Interstate 20 early Friday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GSP says the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 13 in the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Greene County.
Authorities said a Chevy Suburban was traveling east on I-20 in the right lane when the driver lost control and veered off the roadway. The SUV hit a tree head-on and overturned.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Recall alert: Salmon sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club recalled for possible Listeria contamination
- Family settles with car dealership after saying they took advantage of elderly man with dementia
- Students raise concerns over male staff member living in dorm at all-women Spelman College
There were six people inside the vehicle, and officials say none of them were wearing seat belts.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man who was a passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Augusta. The driver, only identified as a woman, and three other children were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the names of those involved.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group