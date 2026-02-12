Students raise concerns over male staff member living in dorm at all-women Spelman College

ATLANTA — Students at Spelman College in Atlanta raised concerns with the administration after learning that a male staff member was living on campus.

Earlier this week, the Student Government Association put out a lengthy statement about their concerns over the faculty member living at the all-women’s college.

Spelman College confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday that a male faculty member was temporarily assigned housing in an apartment in one of the residence halls and used an on-campus laundry facility.

They say that issue was addressed with students and the faculty member has since moved out.

The Student Government Association also expressed issues that led to a lack of water in some of the Freshmen residence halls.

A spokesperson said clogged sewer lines in Manley Hall and Howard Harreld Hall led to the restrooms being temporarily closed. They have since been cleaned, sanitized and are operating once again.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to students who say the inconveniences point to a large problem with the school.

“It’s almost to the point, like, with the HBCU culture. We feel like we have to be, like, complacent, and kind of go along with, like, the things that have gone on, and like go on with, like, HBCUs, when PWIs don’t have the same experience,” one student said.

Spelman College is working to complete a new, high-tech dorm by late 2027.

