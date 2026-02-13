Mother killed outside elementary school had baby in car; suspect drove off with child, family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Family of the mother shot and killed outside Palmetto Elementary School said the suspected murderer stole her car with her baby inside.

“We’re putting all the pieces together,” Tariq Robinson, her stepfather, told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco on Thursday.

Eboni Anderson was a delivery driver dropping off a lunch order at the school Tuesday when Christopher Ates, a man she dated in the past, shot her outside, police said.

Deputies found him in Houston County. Anderson’s family said they learned that Ates refused to stop for law enforcement until he crashed.

“The car caught on fire,” Robinson said.

Robinson said deputies rescued the baby, arrested Ates and alerted Anderson’s family.

Christopher Ates has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Eboni Anderson outside a Fulton County elementary school.

He said his stepdaughter did not just leave behind a baby boy. She had two twin boys who are 8 years old.

She also leaves behind a 16-year-old little sister, a mother, father and host of other family members.

“She was always around her kids,” Robinson said. “She would do anything for anybody, so that’s what hurts so much about the situation.”

Now, they want to give her one last thing: a proper burial. They’re trying to raise the money to do it.

“We did want to make a burial for her so the kids have a place to come and mourn their mother,” Robinson said.

A GoFundMe was started to pay for her funeral and help the family as they grieve her loss.

