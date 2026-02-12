Man found guilty of murdering Buckhead valet who tried to stop car break-in sentenced to life

ATLANTA — A jury found the man accused of murdering a valet who tried to stop a car break-in guilty on all counts Thursday, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reports.

Randy King faced felony murder, murder and other charges in the death of 25-year-old Harrison Olvey in 2023.

He remained silent and stone-faced as the verdict was read, as the foreperson said “guilty on all counts.”

Following victim statements, King was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. His defense team plans to appeal the ruling.

Both sides delivered their closing arguments Wednesday. Jurors began deliberating around 9:45 a.m. and returned a verdict around noon.

The jury considered testimony over two days of trial, along with videos showing the victim fighting for his life and the moments leading up to the deadly encounter.

Prosecutors said Olvey, a Kennesaw State University graduate, was working as a valet during Labor Day weekend 2023 when he caught King breaking into a truck outside Tongue and Groove nightclub in Buckhead.

Prosecutors showed video they said shows the moment Olvey confronted King. Prosecutors say King is then seen speeding away down Piedmont Road.

The medical examiner testified Olvey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jurors watched dash camera video, and Atlanta Police Sgt. Al Hogan, the lead detective, testified that King acted alone and fired the fatal shot.

The defense pressed Hogan, pointing out no gun is visible in the video. They also pointed to testimony that Olvey reported seeing “two Black dudes,” arguing King was present but did not fire the shot as part of the closing argument.

Olvey’s family clutched one another — some breaking down in tears.

Across the room, members of King’s family cried out in distress, deputies stepping in as emotions boiled over.

Meanwhile, Olvey’s mother and stepfather embraced, surrounded by friends and family.

Olvey’s mother shared her thoughts on what this verdict means to her and her family.

“I’m very relieved. It doesn’t bring back my son, but I’m just glad he got the justice he deserved,” Autumn Ernst said.

King’s family says they plan to appeal the verdict. They continue to maintain that an unidentified person was there that night and fired the deadly shot.

