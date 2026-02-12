Valet killed stopping car break-in in Buckhead: Murder trial goes to jury

ATLANTA — The family of a valet gunned down while trying to stop a car break-in in Buckhead must wait at least 24 hours more to learn the fate of the man accused of his murder.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden started covering the case of Harrison Olvey’s death in 2023 and was in court Wednesday as both sides delivered their closing arguments.

The jury must consider a day and a half of testimony to determine whether Randy King is guilty, along with several heart-wrenching videos showing the victim fighting for his life and the moments leading up to the deadly encounter.

Jurors will begin deliberating whether King is guilty of shooting and killing 25-year-old Olvey.

Prosecutors say Olvey, a Kennesaw State University graduate, was working as a valet during Labor Day weekend 2023 when he caught King breaking into a truck outside Tongue and Groove nightclub in Buckhead.

Prosecutors showed video they said shows the moment Olvey confronted King. Prosecutors say King is then seen speeding away down Piedmont Road.

The medical examiner testified Olvey died from a gunshot wound to the chest, ruled a homicide.

He held up the shirt Olvey was wearing, pointing out gunpowder patterns around the bullet hole, which he said indicated the shot was fired from just inches away.

Jurors watched dash camera video, and Atlanta Police Sgt. Al Hogan, the lead detective, testified that King acted alone and fired the fatal shot.

But on cross examination, the defense pressed Hogan, pointing out no gun is visible in the video.

During closing arguments, the defense pointed to testimony that Olvey reported seeing “two Black dudes,” arguing King was present but did not fire the shot.

Prosecutors pushed back, telling jurors there has never been any evidence of a second person. And even if there were, they argue, King would still be criminally responsible under Georgia law.

