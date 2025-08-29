Spelman College to get new residence hall as part of $140M funding

ATLANTA — The Develop Fulton Board of Directors has approved up to $140 million in tax-exempt bonds to modernize student housing at Spelman College in Atlanta.

The funding will support the construction of a new 230,000-square-foot residence hall featuring 670 student beds, advanced technology infrastructure, air conditioning and communal spaces designed to enhance student life.

“These actions underscore our Board’s commitment to thoughtfully investing in projects that will shape Fulton County’s future,” said Kwanza Hall, chairman of the Develop Fulton Board of Directors.

Following the construction of the new residence hall, Spelman College plans to demolish two older residence halls that currently lack modern amenities such as mechanical ventilation and updated technology systems.

Construction of the new facility is expected to begin in May 2026, with completion and opening anticipated by August 2028.

“This transformative campus expansion is part of our broader commitment to elevate the student experience, modernize infrastructure, and strengthen Spelman’s national leadership in higher education,” said Dawn Alston, CFO & SVP Business and Financial Affairs at Spelman College. “These upgrades to our campus living environment will allow us to better serve our students while honoring the institution’s legacy of academic excellence and innovation.”

