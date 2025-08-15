Organization helps HBCU students with everything they need for move-in day

ATLANTA — The Move-in Day Mafia helped students at Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta University settle into their dorms as the new school year began.

The organization focuses on assisting students who have aged out of foster care, providing them with essential supplies and dorm room makeovers to ensure they start their college careers on the right foot.

“A lot of scholars are coming here alone. They have to navigate this space alone. Expect for MIDM, we show up with everything they need, the cleaning supplies, their favorite items,” said TeeJ Mercer, Founder of Move-in Day Mafia.

Move-in Day Mafia, based in Atlanta, has been actively supporting students since 2022, having helped 84 students across 21 different historically Black colleges and universities.

This year, the organization plans to assist an additional 25 students.

The initiative involves an army of 50 to 60 volunteers from the community and businesses like Amazon, Cisco, and Best Buy.

These volunteers spend the day transforming dorm rooms for students who may not have family support, ensuring they have a welcoming and functional living space.

Beyond move-in day, Move-in Day Mafia continues to support these students by providing monthly care packages and ongoing support throughout their four years of college.

With the continued efforts of Move-in Day Mafia, students who have aged out of foster care can look forward to a supportive college experience, helping them focus on their education and future goals.

