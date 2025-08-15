Man not guilty of killing 24-year-old Fulton deputy

ATLANTA — A verdict is in for Alton Oliver, accused of killing Fulton County Deputy James Thomas, 24, in December 2022.

Oliver was found not guilty of the crime. But the verdict didn’t come without drama.

The judge at first said he was found guilty, to the surprise of the jury. He then corrected himself and said Oliver was not guilty.

Oliver was accused of shooting and killing Thomas while he was off duty and in his personal car near the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road.

At the time of Thomas’ death, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Thomas had been with the sheriff’s office for less than a year and was part of the Grady Detention Unit.

