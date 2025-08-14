Chick-fil-a restaurant bans kids from eating without an adult

KETTERING, Ohio — An Ohio location of Georgia restaurant chain Chick-fil-A is reminding its community that it has a teen chaperone policy as school starts back up.

As reported by Channel 2 Action News sister station WHIO, the Chick-fil-A in Kettering said anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 to dine at their location.

The location shared the reminder in a social media post Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“With school starting, we wanted to make sure that everyone is aware of our Teen Chaperone Policy. We are grateful for your support and want to make sure Chick-fil-A Kettering is a safe and enjoyable place for everyone! Thank you so much!” the post reads.

With school starting, we wanted to make sure that everyone is aware of our Teen Chaperone Policy￼. We are grateful for... Posted by Chick-fil-A Kettering on Wednesday, August 13, 2025

According to the post, unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave. The restaurant is open Monday to Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the corporate office of Chick-fil-A, based in Atlanta, about guest policies but has not yet received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group