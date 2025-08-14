Chick-fil-a restaurant bans kids from eating without an adult

KETTERING, Ohio — An Ohio location of Georgia restaurant chain Chick-fil-A is reminding its community that it has a teen chaperone policy as school starts back up.
As reported by Channel 2 Action News sister station WHIO, the Chick-fil-A in Kettering said anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 to dine at their location.
The location shared the reminder in a social media post Wednesday morning.
“With school starting, we wanted to make sure that everyone is aware of our Teen Chaperone Policy. We are grateful for your support and want to make sure Chick-fil-A Kettering is a safe and enjoyable place for everyone! Thank you so much!” the post reads.
According to the post, unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave. The restaurant is open Monday to Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to the corporate office of Chick-fil-A, based in Atlanta, about guest policies but has not yet received a response.
