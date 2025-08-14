Kirby Smart reveals his secret about ordering in Chick-fil-A drive-thru

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football is a way of life in Athens. And it’s not a surprise that head coach Kirby Smart gets recognized more often than not when he’s in town.

So how does he stay undetected when he picks up food in a drive-thru lane like Chick-fil-A? He revealed his secret to ESPN’s Marty and McGhee.

“Worst thing about those places is they want your name. Right when I pull up, they go, ‘Can I get a name for the order?’ I always give them my son’s name or my wife’s name or if they’re with me, somebody else. I don’t like giving my own name. That gets into another conversation.”

Smart joked that it’s the best when folks don’t recognize him. He also knows what Chick-fil-A’s goal is and it’s not questioning his playbook or game results.

“They’re not worried about that. They try to get you through there quick,” he said, referring to the chain’s reputation for fast lines.

Kirby Smart doesn't like using his name when going through the drive-thru 😅@MartySmithESPN & @ESPNMcGee: Talkin' Season - Part I (8 PM ET) pic.twitter.com/ijZcBJJqhB — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 11, 2025

Smart and the Dawgs open the 2025 season between the hedges when they host Marshall on Aug. 30.

Georgia will have at least three games this season air on Channel 2. The schedule includes Sept. 27 against Alabama and the rivalry games with Florida and Georgia Tech on Nov. 1 and Nov. 28.

